Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik shares his dream to meet Shah Rukh Khan, says Salman Khan is now like 'my bada bhai'

Abdu Rozik/File photo

Abdu Rozik, who won the audiences' hearts in Bigg Boss 16 with his singing and cute smile, recently attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2023. In a media interaction, he revealed his three dreams including his desire to meet the superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On Monday, the Instagram platform Instant Bollywood posted a video of the Bigg Boss 16 star in which Abdu can be seen revealing his 3 wishes. When asked who his favorite film star is and whom he wants to meet, Abdu replied, “So, In my life, I have three dreams, first I want to send my father-mother to Haj, the second is I want to meet Shah Rukh Khan and third, I want to see Salman Khan."

As Abdu fulfilled his dream of meeting Salman in the latest season of Bigg Boss, he continued, "Salman Khan is now like my brother, like my bada bhai, now I want to meet Shah Rukh Khan. You know I love him so much, when I was small, I used to watch all Shah Rukh Khan movies and I know all Shah Rukh Khan songs and all of his movies."

While some netizens supported and wished well for the Bigg Boss 16 star, others roasted him for his hunger for fame. One user wrote, "His first wish got me teary-eyed, best of all his wishes", while another commented, "Why is SRK not meeting Abdu". "Kuch din aur beet jaane do Aamir Khan ka bhi naam lega (Let some more days go, he will take Aamir Khan's name too)", wrote a user criticising him, while another comment read, "Nautanki seedha keh ki SRK se milke tujhe aur fame milega (Drama king, why don't you say it directly that meeting SRK will fetch you more fame)".

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik recently booked a full theatre to watch Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan. In the viral video, he was dancing in the theatres to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. His love for Shah Rukh Khan is very evident as even on the actor's birthday, Abdu was photographed standing in front of his house with his poster and expressing his wish to meet King Khan.



