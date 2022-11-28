Search icon
Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik hugs rival Hasbulla Magomedov in viral video, netizens say 'strong young men'

Popular boxer Hasbulla Magomedov and Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik can be seen hugging each other in the viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

Credit: Abdu Rozik fan page/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, who has been making headlines with his cuteness, never fails to make us go ‘aww’. Ever since he entered Salman Khan’s show, the singer has been winning hearts with his Hindi accent.

Not only he but also his rival Hasbulla Magomedov has been in the news after he appeared in Salman Khan’s show. Now, a video of Abdu and Hasbulla is going viral in which they can be seen hugging each other. The video has grabbed everyone’s attention, and netizens have praised both for their cuteness.

One of the social media users wrote, “Peace in the Middle East.” The second one said, “Two beauties and two young strong men,” and the third one said, “Promoting midgets are the new trend of earning money lol.” The fourth person mentioned, “Abdu Hasbullah always proud of you bro.... May Allah bless u.”

Abdu, who would be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the next year's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is often seen having fun with other girls inside the Bigg Boss house and this has made him one of the most popular contestants within the first two weeks. 

His claim to fame is that he is the world's smallest singer as he suffered from rickets in his childhood and his family's financial condition was not stable enough to provide him with medical treatment. This led to his stunted body growth; he weighed 12 kg when he was 16. On the other hand, Manya is a popular model hailing from Uttar Pradesh who rose to fame after the Femina beauty pageant in 2020. 
Apart from the above two celebrities, the other contestants locked inside Bigg Boss 16 are Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Singh Vig, and Soundarya Sharma.

 

