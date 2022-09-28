Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan reacts to Imlie star Sumbul Toqueer's participation in show, says 'aag hai tu bas...'

Imlie

Television's famous actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie is all set to enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. Khan's fans are static to see their favourite actress on BB, and even her co-star, Fahmaan Khan wished his co-star 'good luck.'

Fahmaan shared the Bigg Boss 16 promo of Sumbul on his Instagram and called her a firebrand to watch out for. On his Instagram, Fahmaan wrote, "All the best Jugli... aag hai tu bas be you and don't let anyone change that."

Here's Fahmaan's wish for Sumbul

Fahmaan and Sumbul's chemistry in the show Imlie has a loyal fanbase, and people still consider them as one of the cute jodi of television. Speaking about other confirmed contestants, singer Abdu Rozik, rapper MC Stan, and actress Tina Dutta are among the participants of the 16th season.

On Tuesday, Salman addressed the media about Bigg Boss 16, and he even reacted to the reports of charging Rs 1000 crores for the season. On the rumour that his fees added up to Rs 1,000 crore, he said: "I would never get this much and if in reality, I get this amount, I don't think I'd be working. I have a lot of expenses like on lawyers and because of these rumours, income-tax people will start noticing me."

When asked why he has returned to the show as host, he said: "I learn a lot on this show and get to meet so many people, and whenever they go off track, I bring them back in the right direction. I protect the bullied and bully the ones who bully. In the four months when this show goes on, we bond like a family." Bigg Boss 16 is all set to start from October 1 at 9:30 p.m. on Colors.