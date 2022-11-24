Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan enters in show as wild card? Sumbul Toqueer breaks down, says 'I love you'

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Toqueer Khan is having a hard time in the Bigg Boss house. After getting accused of being 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot, the Imlie star got a reality check even from her father. The youngest contestant of the house, finally got a moment of relief after her best friend Fahmaan Khan makes his entrance into the show.

BB introduces Fahmaan as this season's first wild card entry. All the housemates were excited to meet Khan, but no one was as eager and elated to welcome Fahmaan as Sumbul. When Khan enters the house, Sumbul hugs him tightly, and the actor says, "Dekh aa gaya main ghar mein." Although the taskmaster announces Fahmaan as a wild-card entry, he marks his presence, to promote his upcoming series Dharampatni.

Watch the promo

During last week's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan questioned Sumbul 'obsessive' behaviour towards Shalin. Touqeer was slammed by Khan and even mocked by Tina Datta. A day after the episode, Sumbul's father interacted with her over a phone call, and he blasted Shalin and Tina over their views. Sr Khan advised Sumbul to stay away and even said to teach them a lesson.

The call got huge flack on social media, and Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan gave his explanation. He told indianexpress.com “It was the matter of an 18-year-old girl, who was character assassinated on national television. While I understand people will play games, it was wrong to attack her personally. The makers understood the sensitivity of the issue and thus allowed me to speak to her. It was much needed and I am thankful to them, and Salman Khan sir too. I don’t think it was unfair in any way, as it was the need of the hour.”

As far as nominations are concerned, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, and Sumbul are nominated for eviction.