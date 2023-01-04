Bigg Boss 16: Ex-contestant Vikkas Manaktala accuses show is biased towards Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam

Shiv Thakare-Vikkas Manaktala-Sajid Khan

Last week, wild-card contestant Vikkas Manaktala got evicted from Bigg Boss 16. In his short journey, Vikkas got into loggerheads with Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. After taking an exit from the show, Vikkas feels that the show is biased towards Shiv, Archana and even Sajid Khan.

While interacting with Indian Express, Vikkas called the game 'unpredictable' and even called Archana responsible for being the worst human being in the house. "I hold her responsible for going beyond limits while playing the ugliest possible game. She has no respect for her parents and so respecting others is completely out of the question. I definitely think Bigg Boss is biased towards Archana and a few other contestants,” added Manaktala.

Sharing his take on his short experience with Bigg Boss, Vikkas added that he always wanted to experience life in the Bigg Boss house and after Covid, life is unpredictable. "When I got the opportunity to be a wild card, I thought I would like to experience it. Initially, we were in talks for the full show but that did not materialise. I am happy that in three weeks I have managed to develop an honest connection with the viewers through respect and integrity and so, I have no regrets.” said Vikkas.

While speaking to DNA India, Vikkas stated he shared the tragedy of his wife's miscarriage with her, and she used it against him to weaken his game. According to him, Archana and Shiv Thakare can go to any limits to stay in the house. Sharing his choice as the winner of Bigg Boss 16, Vikkas wished Abdu Rozik to win the game. Vikkas stated that Abdu has maintained his dignity, right from the start till now, and he has a golden heart.