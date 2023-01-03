Bigg Boss 16: 'Evict Sajid Khan' trends as netizens are irked with filmmaker's 'overconfident' attitude

Sajid Khan

It seems like filmmaker Sajid Khan does consider himself the leader of the so-called 'mandali.' In the last episode of Bigg Boss, he sounded a bit over-confident and even arrogant about his position in the house. For the unversed, Khan is nominated for this week's eviction, and moments after the nominations were announced, Sajid stated that he sees himself in the finale.

In rough tone, Sajid said, "Meri nominations se na kabhi phati, na kabhi phategi. I see myself in the finale, and I see a few of them with me in the finale." Sajid's comment didn't go down with netizens, and they quickly shared their views about his 'over confidence.'

Soon after the episode ended, several user called Sajid an 'overconfident' loser, who acts like an overlord in the game. A user wrote, "Why challenge audience... Let this noble work be done by mandali...shiv deserves to be in top 5 & he is the one carrying the mandali forward...nimrit did right by taking out lights from Sajid & giving to sumbul...he has become insecure of Priyanka & shiv/stan/abdu bond." Another user wrote, "To ye Audience ka OPEN CHALLENGE he,, EVICT SAJID this week, if not to hum samaj jayenge dat, AUDIENCE VOTES koi Matter nhi krta, Vahi se Makers, Crew Members, Farah, Salman ka hi JHOL JHAL he. iff Audieance ke Tweets, Votes, Feedback Matter krte he, to REMOVE SAJID DIS WEEK."

One of them even mocked Sajid's last duds, Humshakals, Himmatwala, and wrote, "O bhai, baande ko pata hain "Entertained" kaise karte janta ko. Baande ki pichle kuch movies ka box office record hi dekhlo." A netizen even stated, "If SAJID or his mandli wins I'll stop watching BB for my whole life. Biased game. Flop director is running supper flop show." As far as nominations are considered, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Sreejita Re are nominated with Sajid for this week's eviction.