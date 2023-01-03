Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: 'Evict Sajid Khan' trends as netizens are irked with filmmaker's 'overconfident' attitude

After getting nominated, Sajid Khan threw an open challenge to housemates that he sees himself in the finale.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 07:35 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: 'Evict Sajid Khan' trends as netizens are irked with filmmaker's 'overconfident' attitude
Sajid Khan

It seems like filmmaker Sajid Khan does consider himself the leader of the so-called 'mandali.' In the last episode of Bigg Boss, he sounded a bit over-confident and even arrogant about his position in the house. For the unversed, Khan is nominated for this week's eviction, and moments after the nominations were announced, Sajid stated that he sees himself in the finale. 

In rough tone, Sajid said, "Meri nominations se na kabhi phati, na kabhi phategi. I see myself in the finale, and I see a few of them with me in the finale." Sajid's comment didn't go down with netizens, and they quickly shared their views about his 'over confidence.'

Check out the tweet

Soon after the episode ended, several user called Sajid an 'overconfident' loser, who acts like an overlord in the game. A user wrote, "Why challenge audience... Let this noble work be done by mandali...shiv deserves to be in top 5 & he is the one carrying the mandali forward...nimrit did right by taking out lights from Sajid & giving to sumbul...he has become insecure of Priyanka & shiv/stan/abdu bond." Another user wrote, "To ye Audience ka OPEN CHALLENGE he,, EVICT SAJID this week, if not to hum samaj jayenge dat, AUDIENCE VOTES koi Matter nhi krta, Vahi se Makers, Crew Members, Farah, Salman ka hi JHOL JHAL he. iff Audieance ke Tweets, Votes, Feedback Matter krte he, to REMOVE SAJID DIS WEEK." 

Check out the reactions

One of them even mocked Sajid's last duds, Humshakals, Himmatwala, and wrote, "O bhai, baande ko pata hain "Entertained" kaise karte janta ko. Baande ki pichle kuch movies ka box office record hi dekhlo." A netizen even stated, "If SAJID or his mandli wins I'll stop watching BB for my whole life. Biased game. Flop director is running supper flop show." As far as nominations are considered, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Sreejita Re are nominated with Sajid for this week's eviction. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
6 times Gandii Baat star Anveshi Jain raised the temperature with her hot photos
Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar
Streaming This Week: The GodFather, Sardar, Dharavi Bank, OTT releases to binge-watch
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Realme, Infinix, Oppo smartphones available under Rs 20,000
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in red dress, Varun Dhawan watches Bhediya with fans
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swami passes away at 81 after prolonged illness
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.