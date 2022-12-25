Bigg Boss 16: Dolly Bindra reacts to Ankit Gupta's elimination, says 'this is so not good'

Credit: Dolly Bindra-Ankit Gupta/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 Ankit Gupta has been eliminated from the controversial house. Priyanka Choudhary was shattered when she got to know that housemates decided to eliminate Ankit this time.

Dolly Bindra reacted to Ankit Gupta’s elimination and wrote, “The best person has been eliminated this is so not good #ankitgupta #biggboss16 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss.” Netizens reacted to her tweet, one of them wrote, “BB is a show for their work. No one could force anyone for involvement. But BB had to do that every moment for AnkiGupta then how it will work. Yes, of course, he is a very good person. But vo show or platform ko value do apko pay back bhi mil raha hai uske liye, that's it.”

The second one said, “Yes, very true.. Bigg boss is nxt lvl of biased this time..so frustrating.” The third one said, “Yes! Why not give leave the option with the public? How do they know how much they are contributing? We can judge that better BRING BACK ANKIT IN BB16 STAY STRONG PRIYANKA.”

The fourth one said, “Thankyou so muchh mam for this tweet. Indeed the best person for such a biased show.” The fifth one said, “Indeed This show is a show of personalities, and never seen a better and real personality than his BRING BACK ANKIT IN BB16.”

After spending 85 days in the house, Ankit called his journey 'satisfying.' He further added, "After spending 12 weeks in the house, I think it's an achievement for a personality like me to stay in the house for so long." Speaking about his eviction, Ankit added, "I found my eviction quite surprising and even shocking to some extent. Usually, the audience decides the fate, but this time, contestants got the power to choose, so that was surprising. However, when Bigg Boss announced the twist, I knew that the housemates will pick me."

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik returns to Salman Khan's show, netizens say 'finally intezaar khatam hua'

During his stint, it was noticed that on multiple occasions Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary interfered in his gameplay. She was tagged 'bossy' and even Salman Khan criticised Priyanka for interrupting Ankit's game. However, when he asked about Priyanka affecting his game, Gupta stated, "This is a misconception. Whatever I have said, the stands I took, it is because of Priyanka. She was the one who always motivated me to voice my thoughts, and play the game. She has always motivated me to play the game. She never interfered or affected my gameplay."