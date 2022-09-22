Bigg Boss 16: Divyanka Tripathi breaks silence on rumours of her participating in Salman Khan's show

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram

With Salman Khan as its host, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television, and the new season, Bigg Boss 16 is all set to begin on October 1. With just a few days to go, the makers haven't revealed the name of a single contestant participating in the show and thus, there have been speculations over which celebrities we will get to see inside the house.

Among all the names that had cropped up on the potential list of participants for Bigg Boss 16, the one that generated huge excitement was that of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry. Putting end to all such rumours, Divyanka has herself clarified that she isn't going to be a part of the upcoming show.

Taking to her Twitter account on the night of Tuesday, September 20, she tweeted,"Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that - "I am not a part of Big Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news."Thanks for overwhelming love always!".

Divyanka has earlier been a part of a couple of reality shows including Nach Baliye 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She won the dance reality show in 2017 with her husband Vivek Dahiya and emerged as the runner-up in the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based show last year, losing out to Arjun Bijlani in the Grand Finale.



For the unversed, Divyanka gained immense fame after portraying the dual role of Vidya Pratap Singh and Divya Shukla in Zee TV's Banoo Main Teri Dulhann from 2006 to 2009 and for playing Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein from 2013 to 2019.