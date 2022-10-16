Bigg Boss 16: Disappointed Sreejita De calls Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot's romance 'fake' | Exclusive

Sreejita De

Sreejita De is 'disappointed' with her short stint at Bigg Boss 16. The actress become the first evicted contestant from the show. While discussing her eviction with DNA, Sreejita said, "It was an extremely short (journey), I am very disappointed, shocked and sad." She further added, "Even though it was short, I had an amazing time inside the house. I got to learn about myself. I analysed my equation with other people. I have even created beautiful memories. So, it was a short but amazing journey."

On the premiere episode, Sreejita entered the house with her Uttaran co-star Tina Datta. Before going inside Bigg Boss, the two call themselves 'friends.' Soon, we got to know that they are loggerheads, and Sreejita spoke about being backstabbed by Datta even inside the house. "Now that I am out, I saw the episodes and realised that Tina constantly backstabbed me. On the other side, she came to me thrice and suggested playing together. So that we can look strong. I denied the proposal because I didn't go there to team up with someone to look strong. I am strong enough to play independently." Explaining further Sreejita stated, "Honestly saying, there is no connection between me and Tina. So why would I team up with someone who has no equation?"

Sreejita even revealed that during the shoot of their daily soap, Tina played dirty tricks with her, "I don't like her personality at all. In past, when we were doing Uttaran together, she did the same thing. She was backstabbing me. She was insecure about me. She started manipulating people who were getting closer to me. Tina did the same thing even inside the house. She would manipulate Gautam (Vig), Shalin (Bhanot), Soundarya (Sharma) and Nimrit (Kaur Ahluwalia)." Sreejita even added that she can smell insecurity all around Datta, and doesn't want to deal with her energy.

In the show, Shalin and Tina's romance grabbed the attention of the viewers. When Sree was asked to share her opinion on their budding love, she added, "I would say that Shalin and Tina's relationship is for the camera because they feel that they're getting weak and targeted a lot of times. Even people inside the house know their characteristics. Nobody is believing them or stands for them. That's why they're pairing up to come out as strong contestants."

Sharing her views about potential contestants in the finale, the actress added, "I feel Abdu (Rozik), MC Stan- he has a strong fan base. Other contestants who could be finalists are Gautam (Vig) Priyanka (Chahar Chowdhary), and Nimrit (Kaur Ahluwalia). At last, De concluded the conversation by saying that if she gets a chance to enter the house again, she will be in full-attack mode, as there are many things left unfinished for her.