Bigg Boss 16 Day 9 preview: Shalin Bhanot pushes Archana Gautam, MC Stan-Priyanka Choudhary come in support

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot got involved in a fight after the latter pushed the former during the captaincy task. In the promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, other contestants can be heard saying that Shalin should be ‘thrown out’ of the Bigg Boss house.

In the clip, Gautam Vig and Shiv Thakare can be seen competing with each other during the captaincy task. Sahlin as putting heavy objects in Shiv’s container in order to make him lose his balance. He then carried a heavy trolley bag in order to put it in shiv’s container. However, Archana stopped him, therefore, Shalin pushed the politician.

MC Stan, Priyanka Choudhary and other contestants can be seen supporting Archana. Gautam said ‘Shalin will be punished,’ MC Stan stated, “we don’t want him to be punished, he should be thrown out of the house.”

Netizens have also reacted to the incident. One of the wrote, “Will be happy when #bigboss will kick out #shalin out of the house.” The second person commented, “Shalin is one such violent n very aggressive contestant extent egoistic n keeps grudges. He play dirty n unhealthy but preaches opposite. Ghamandi hai izzat gavake bezzat hoke niklega show se.” The third person commented, “

Shalin aur nimrit ko bahar Jana chaiye.” The fourth person wrote, “I hope shiv captain ban jaye & Get Shalin Out from the house. Such violent behavior is not acceptable.”

Meanwhile, on day 8, Priyanka Choudhary got emotional after fighting with her best friend Ankit Gupta. It all started when Ankit asked her to not treat Abdu like a child as he is 19 years old. Priyanka explained to him that she never treated him like a kid, Abdu is her very good friend.

Priyanka even mentioned that she always takes a stand for Abdu and asks everyone to treat him like an adult. However, they started arguing with each other. Priyanka got emotional and said Ankit never understands her. She is the only one who cares about their friendship and takes a stand for him. After this, she went to Abdu and asked him if she ever made him feel like a child. Abdu said 'no, you are my friend'. She started crying, Abdu hugged her and said 'don't cry my friend.'