Bigg Boss 16 day 8 updates: Priyanka Choudhary gets emotional after fighting with Ankit Gupta, hugs Abdu Rozik

Credit: Bigg Boss 16 fanpage/Twitter

On Day 8, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Choudhary got emotional after fighting with her best friend Ankit Gupta. It all started when Ankit asked her to not treat Abdu like a child as he is 19 years old. Priyanka explained to him that she never treated him like a kid, Abdu is her very good friend.

Priyanka even mentioned that she always takes a stand for Abdu and asks everyone to treat him like an adult. However, they started arguing with each other. Priyanka got emotional and said Ankit never understands her. She is the only one who cares about their friendship and takes a stand for him. After this, she went to Abdu and asked him if she ever made him feel like a child. Abdu said 'no, you are my friend'. She started crying, Abdu hugged her and said 'don't cry my friend.'