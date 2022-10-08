Search icon
Bigg Boss 16 day 7 updates: Salman Khan forgo elimination, saves from Sajid Khan, MC Stan from eviction

Bigg Boss 16 day 7 updates: Salman Khan grants immunity to all nominated contestants from elimination. However, he warns contestants to buckle up.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 11:03 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 day 7 written updates: On the first Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan granted immunity to nominated contestants. Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gautam Vig, and Shiv Thakre got saved from eviction. However, Salman warned them to consider this mercy as their last chance, and buckle up. 
 
Before Salman made his decision, he welcomed the season's first guests, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The two lovely ladies graced the show to promote their film Goodbye. Rashmika Mandanna asked host Salman to recite his popular movie dialogue in Telugu. Khan surprised everyone as he says, ‘Devil aapke pichhe, aap devil ke pichhe, too much fun’ in Telugu. Salman, Neena and Rashmika played ‘The Whisper Challenge,’ which took a hilarious turn as the host easily figures out the phrases while both the guests have a tough time guessing them.
 
Watch Archana convincing MC Stan to give her his blingy shoes
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 
 
Salman and Rashmika grooved on the latter’s hit song Saami Saami and Neena joined them. After acing the hook step of the song, Salman introduced each contestant to the stars of Goodbye on the show. Before bidding goodbye to guests, Salman asked to perform Allu Arjun's iconic dialogue from Pushpa. Contestants attempted the famous dialogue of the film in their own style with the film’s female lead. However, Abdu did the best imitation of Pushpa Raj. Rashmika stated that Abdu is her favourite, and said, "I love you." 
 
The food fight
 
Sumbul Touqeer and Archana Gautam had a major fight over food. Archana and Sumbul had a lengthy, ugly quarrel over cooking duties. Nimrit tried to resolve the issue, but she was getting ignored. Thus she shouted loudly at Archana and had a breakdown moment. Nimrit cried loudly as she was not feeling well, and Archana was constantly ignoring her advice. 
