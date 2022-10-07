Bigg Boss 16 day 6 preview: Salman Khan calls Gautam Vig 'unoriginal,' MC Stan says Shalin Bhanot is 'fake'

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravar ka Vaar Day 6: Superstar and host Salman Khan surprises housemates by conducting the Shukravar ka Vaar special episode from inside the house. Unlike previously through Khan's Me TV, Salman confronts contestants face-to-face. Salman enters the house with a big bang, and his striking entry surprises the contestants.

Later, Salman and other housemates sit together in a row, like at a dining table, with Khan in the centre, and the host starts giving a reality check to the contestants. Salman openly advises everyone to, "Be original." He further added, "Ek aisa aur contestant hai jo copy lag raha hai... Gautam (Vig)." Later, Salman tries to get some candid confessions, so he asks MC Stan to name the 'fake' person in the house. Stan names Shalin Bhanot and says "aisa lag raha hai acting kar raha hai." Shalin instantly cuts him in between, and says, "Script chaiye mujhe, director chaiye... acting nahi kar raha hu," Salman gets surprised for a while by Bhanot's reaction.

Later, Salman fulfils Abdu Rozik's wish and gifts him his dumbells. Abdu gets happy after receiving the weights, and he starts showing off his strength. Salman also plays along and tells Abdu that he is trying to impress girls with his body.

Speaking about the elimination, Gautam Vig, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakre, and Archana Pradhan are nominated for the eviction. Last night, Gori Nagori earned safety from elimination after proving her worth. Bigg Boss challenged Gori to impress other nominated contestants through her dance. Although, Shalin tried to manipulate the game by influencing others to save Gautam, but at the time of Gori's performance, every other nominated contestant, including Gautam got impressed, and they all joined her on stage. That's how Gori won the task, and she safeguard herself from eviction.