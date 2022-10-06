Bigg Boss 16 day 5 updates: Gori Nagori saves herself from elimination

Gori Nagori

Bigg Boss 16 day 5 updates: Right from the start of the 5th day, Bigg Boss tested his housemates on different levels. First Nimrit had to fight with Shalin Bhanot to retain her captaincy. Bigg Boss asked them to stand in the garden area with a huge basket on their head. Other housemates were instructed to put anything on these baskets, and make it as heavier as possible, the first one to drop the basket will lose the task. Bigg Boss appointed Sajid Khan as the referee of the task.

As the task started, Shiv Thakre dumped heavy dumbles into Shaalen's basket and even a glass jar container. On the other side, Nimrit had to carry a heavy tree plant on her head. Shiv was about to add more weight to Shalin's basket, but the latter threw away and gave up the task. With this, Nimrit retained her captaincy.

Later, Gori Nagori got a chance to either save herself or anyone out of the other five nominated contestants from the elimination. However, Bigg Boss challenge her to win this power by showcasing her dancing talent. As per the new task allotted to her, Bigg Boss asked Gori to perform, and if she would be able to impress the other nominated contestants to join her on stage, Bigg Boss will grant her special power. Shalin tried to manipulate the game, by advising everyone not to support Gori but Gautam.

During the main performance, as soon as Gori started to perform, she was welcomed with whistles, claps, and hooting. Within a few moments of her performance, all the other nominated contestants, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and Gautam Vig, joined her. Gori won the task with flying colours.

Bigg Boss congratulated Gori and asked her to name a contestant she want to save. Haryana's Shakira named herself and stated that she deserves another chance to stay in the game. Thus, Gori Nagori saved herself from eviction.