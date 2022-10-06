Bigg Boss 16 day 5 preview: Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks down as she feels 'demoralised' by housemates

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 day 5 preview: Television's favourite character, Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan, breaks down in the house and expresses her restlessness with housemates. Sumbul thinks that the housemates consider her an immature, careless girl, who's just fooling around.

In the new video shared by Colors, we can see an emotionally distressed Sumbul discussing her struggle with finding her footing in the house. While speaking to Sajid, Abdu and Gori Nagori, she starts crying, and says that the housemates don't take her seriously. However, Gori Nagori consoles her and asks her to be strong as this is just the beginning. Sumbul wipes her tears, and says "Ab main roungi nahi... rulaugi."

Watch the promo

On Wednesday, MC Stand and Shiv Thakare got into a heated argument after the former thought the latter was making fun of him. The rapper said that he saw Shiv and Ankit taking a dig at him. However, Shiv stated that he was not making fun of the rapper who misunderstood. Later, Sajid Khan interfered and made them hug each other.

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam said that she feels MC Stan's shoes and jewellery are artificial. She even said that she will find out this after going out of the BB house and will reveal this to the media. Gautam added that Stan says the cost of his jewellery is 1.5 crore. When Gautam Vig asked her 'what if they are not artificial?' Then she replied, 'Main samaj jaaungi fir ye taaza taaza ameer bana hai.' After saying this, they both started laughing.

Later, Bigg Boss assigned a task and a competition between Abdu Rozik and MC Stan. Sumbul became MC Stand's manager and Shiv Thakare became Abdu's manager. Managers had to convince other people to make reels with the artists. MC Stand won the task as max Bigg Boss members made reels with him.