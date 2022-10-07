Bigg Boss 16 day 6 preview: Salman Khan initiates dance-off between Sumbul Touqeer and Gori Nagori- Watch

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 day 5 preview: Salman Khan enters the house for this week's elimination. Until now, five contestants are been nominated for this week's elimination. Gori Nagori saved herself from eviction with her sizzling dance performance.

Even Salman got impressed with Gori's dance. Thus, he asks Haryana's Shakira to shake a leg. Gori performs on her popular track Gori Nache Nagori Nache, and she continues to dazzle the show. Later, Salman asks other contestants who can give a tough fight to Gori. Tina shouts 'Sumbul,' and Salman asks the Imlie star to show her moves. At first, Sumbul dances on Param Sundari. Later, Khan makes it interesting by asking Sumbul and Gori for a dance-off. Both girls dance on Gori Naache Na Gori Naache. Who will win the competition? Let's wait for the episode.

Watch the dance-off

Later, Salman and other housemates sit together in a row, like at a dining table, with Khan in the centre, and the host starts giving a reality check to the contestants. Salman openly advises everyone to, "Be original." He further added, "Ek aisa aur contestant hai jo copy lag raha hai... Gautam (Vig)." Later, Salman tries to get some candid confessions, so he asks MC Stan to name the 'fake' person in the house. Stan names Shalin Bhanot and says "aisa lag raha hai acting kar raha hai." Shalin instantly cuts him in between, and says, "Script chaiye mujhe, director chaiye... acting nahi kar raha hu," Salman gets surprised for a while by Bhanot's reaction.

Salman fulfils Abdu Rozik's wish and gifts him his dumbells. Abdu gets happy after receiving the weights, and he starts showing off his strength. Salman also plays along and tells Abdu that he is trying to impress girls with his body. Speaking about the elimination, Gautam Vig, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakre, and Archana Pradhan are nominated for the eviction.