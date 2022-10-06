Search icon
Bigg Boss 16 day 5 preview: Abdu Rozik reveals he owns USD 5000 dollar shoes, stuns Tina Datta, Ankit Singh

Do you think only rapper MC Stan owns expensive shoes? Let Abdu Rozik stun you with his pair of blingy shoes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 08:16 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 day 5 updates: Rapper MC Stan is known as one of the 'blingy' contestants of the season. He is popularly known for owning a pair of shoes worth Rs 80,000. However, MC Stan isn't the only one who's carrying such expensive shoes. Tajikistan-born, internet sensation, singer Abdu Rozik also owns a pair of pure 24-carat gold shoes, and this revelation left housemates stunned.  

In one of the promos shared by Colors, Abdu talks about his expensive shoes to Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, and Gautam Vig. The singer reveals that his shoes are worth $40,000 dollars. Other contestants get stunned by the revelation. Ankit jokes about kidnapping Abdu and he even tries to hide the shoe in his pocket. Later, Abdu reveals that his shoes cost $4,000 dollars. 

Watch the promo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Later in the same day, an emotionally distressed Sumbul discusses her struggle with finding her footing in the house. While speaking to Sajid, Abdu and Gori Nagori, she starts crying and says that the housemates don't take her seriously. However, Gori Nagori consoles her and asks her to be strong as this is just the beginning. Sumbul wipes her tears, and says "Ab main roungi nahi... rulaugi." 

On Wednesday, MC Stand and Shiv Thakare got into a heated argument after the former thought the latter was making fun of him. The rapper said that he saw Shiv and Ankit taking a dig at him. However, Shiv stated that he was not making fun of the rapper who misunderstood. Later, Sajid Khan interfered and made them hug each other.

Archana Gautam felt that MC Stan's shoes and jewellery are artificial. She even said that she will find out this after going out of the BB house and will reveal this to the media. Gautam added that Stan says the cost of his jewellery is 1.5 crore. When Gautam Vig asked her 'what if they are not artificial?' Then she replied, 'Main samaj jaaungi fir ye taaza taaza ameer bana hai.' After saying this, they both started laughing. 

 

 

