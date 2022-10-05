Search icon
Bigg Boss 16 day 4 preview: Abdu Rozik learns Hindi from Tina Datta, calls Sumbul Touqeer 'bahut sundar'

Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik calls Sumbul Touqeer 'sundar' after Tina Datta tells him how to say 'beautiful' in Hindi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 04:47 PM IST

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik has already won millions of hearts with his cuteness, he is trending on social media. His videos are reshared by his fans and are adored by everyone. In the latest promo video, he can be seen learning Hindi from Tina Datta.

On Wednesday, the official page of Colors TV shared a promo video in which Abdu can be seen learning Hindi from his co-contestant Tina Datta. In the clip, Tina can be heard saying, “if you want to say any girl ‘beautiful’, you say ‘Sunday’. Abdu says, “ok”. Then Tina tells him “khoob sundar, bhaut Sunday.” Hearing this, Abdu says, “bhauttt sundarrr.” He calls Sumbul, “sundar”.

Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Fans have also reacted to the clip. One of them wrote, “I wish my chhotu Bhaijan win this season.” The second one said, “Yarrr Abdu is too cute yarrrr.” The third person wrote, “Abdu is the only here getting loved by audience otherwise everyone is such a boring people.” The fourth one commented, “Except Abdu...Sab ek se badkar ek Dramebaaz, Nautankibaaz and double standard wale contestants hai.”

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam was having a conversation with other housemates in the morning. While talking to them and talking about Abdu, she was heard saying 'yaar vo chotu ko boldo English me...' However, Shalin Bhanot interferes and told her not to make fun of his name. He asked her to call him Abdu, not chotu. She then replied, 'maine kaunsa langoor boldia se'. Meanwhile, other housemates also asked the politician to not call him by names like 'chotu'.

Earlier, Archana made fun of Abdu when she met him inside BB 16 house.  On premiere night, when all the contestants were talking about their beds, Archana stated that “it’s god that he didn’t get a double bed, otherwise somebody would have kicked him.”

 

