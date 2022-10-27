Bigg Boss 16 Day 26: Abdu Rozik flirts with Nimrit Kaur after house turns into hostel

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

On Day 26, Bigg Boss house was turned into girls and boys hostel. Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare were paired with Nimirt Kaur, Priyanka Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul, and Gori respectively.

The girls had to convince their warden Archana Gautam to make calls to their lovers who were in boys hostel. Meanwhile, boys were seen convincing their security guard Sajid Khan to talk to their girlfriends who were in the girls hostel. During the task, Abdu was seen talking to Nimirt Kaur over a phone call and flirting with her. All the housemates were seen fliting with each other during the fun task.

Earlier, Sajid Khan addressed Abdu as "dedh shahna" and inquired of the singer whether he is in love with Nimrit. The way Abdu Rozik responded showed that he was uninterested. Shiv questioned Abdu about feeling butterflies in his tummy when he looked at Nimrit later in the show. He then responded, "Yes." Then Shiv said as "ladka jawan hoagaya."

Abdu’s claim to fame is that he is the world's smallest singer as he suffered from rickets in his childhood and his family's financial condition was not stable enough to provide him with medical treatment. This led to his stunted body growth; he weighed 12 kg when he was 16. On the other hand, Manya is a popular model hailing from Uttar Pradesh who rose to fame after the Femina beauty pageant in 2020.

Apart from the above two celebrities, the other contestants locked inside Bigg Boss 16 are Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Manya Singh, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Singh Vig, and Soundarya Sharma. Sreejita De became the first contestant to get evicted from the show last weekend