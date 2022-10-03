Search icon
Bigg Boss 16 day 2 preview: Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma and Manya Singh get punished, know why

Bigg Boss 16 day 2 preview: Bigg Boss has punished Tina, Soundarya and Manya over their gameplay. Read on further to know the punishment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 day 2 preview: On the second day, Bigg Boss gives a reality check to the housemates, as he conducts an open nomination for elimination. This time, every contestant will be out there, standing before others, and nominating the person, they want to eliminate. 

Soundrya Sharma surprises everyone when she nominated Abdu Rozik for elimination. Later on, other contestants nominated their co-housemate, by burning down their photos. However, after the process, Bigg Boss bowls his googly. Bigg Boss states that Soundrya Sharma, Tina Dutta, and Manya Singh have tried to be over-smart, and evade the household chores. Thus, he orders them to look after the entire household chores before his next announcement. 

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Gautam Singh Vig, Nimrit Kaur have started making headlines already. Abdu won hearts with his innocence and cuteness on day 1, Sajid was seen helping India’s ‘guest’ inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

Archana Gautam confessed that she doesn’t like Nimrit Kaur who is the captain of the house. She even wrote ‘bekaar’on her forehead during the BB task. Now, Gautam Singh Vig and MC Stan got into a heated argument while discussing their duties.

MC Stan and Gaurav Vig got into a heated argument over chores. MC Stan told Vig ‘tu baith yaha par aur dekh…’ After hearing this, Gautam gets furious and asks him not to talk like this. This argument turns into a fight. Sajid Khan and other house members try to calm them. 

 

 

