Bigg Boss 16 day 2 preview: Tina Datta proposes to Abdu Rozik, singer's reaction will melt your heart

Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss day 2 preview: Viral sensation, singer Abdu Rozik has won the hearts of the audience, and even Tina Datta has fallen for his cuteness. Tajikistan-origin singer has already created a fan base, and it seems like he can be the 'next national crush.'

In the new promo shared by Colors, Tina, Addu, and Shiv Thakre were having a conversation at the dining table. Dutta asks Abdu, "Can I be your date?" Abdu gets shocked, and says "What." Tina proposes to Abdu for marriage, and Rozik starts blushing. Datta continues to tease the singer and says that she 'loves' his smile. Abdu's reaction will surely win you over.

Watch the video

The 19-year-old won hearts for his cuteness and innocence. In the new promo video shared by the official page of Colors TV on Instagram, Abdu can be seen making a cute demand in front of Bigg Boss. He is asking for weights as he wants to do ‘gym’ in the morning.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik, who famously calls himself ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ in the Bigg Boss house, has come a long way. While many confused him to be a kid owing to his short height, he proudly stands tall with his medals of achievement and crazy fanbase across the world! He is the world`s smallest professional singer and boxer.

It hasn’t been a cakewalk for the global social media sensation. He was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency and Rickets which meant at the age of 5 he stopped growing and his hormone development stopped. According to Rozik, as a young teen, he was bullied and mocked for his size as a result of which he could only get 3 years of formal education.

Teachers didn’t provide him with stationery and books as they thought it was a waste of time to teach him anything. He would be beaten up on the way home from his school by his classmates and most of the time he was under extreme stress thinking about what would become of his life as he was the sole bread earner of his family. His family had minimal means of survival and couldn’t afford any medical treatment for his disorder.