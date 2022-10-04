Bigg Boss 16 day 3 preview: Abdu Rozik dives into pool, Priyanka Choudhary gets scared

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik managed to grab attention with his cuteness and innocence. In the new promo shared by Colors TV, Abdu can be seen swimming inside the house. As soon as this promo video was dropped, it went viral on social media.

Abdu is one of the cutest contestants of Bigg Boss 16, the new promo video is the proof. Sharing the clip, the official page of Colors TV wrote, “Abdu ki swimming skills lagi sabko interesting, dekhna na bhooliyein unhe this evening! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot.” In the clip, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary can also be seen accompanying him.

Take a look:

Fans have also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “I'm watching big boss only for him.”The second one wrote, “The cutest contestant of biggboss! He and priyanka's bonding is too good to watch.” The third person commented, “Abdu is so cute and such a nice, caring, hard-working and humble individual! Always liked him ! Even though I don't watch Big Boss ,I will just watch his clips and definitely vote for him! The best person.”

The fourth person wrote, “Bb abdu ko kuch kaha ya kiya toh dekh lena.” The sixth person said, “Abdu ko nominate krne waalo ko sharm ni aayi.” The seventh person wrote, “iski wajah se hi mza aara h otherwise sab boring h almost.”

During nominations on Monday, television star Shalin Bhanot, who is also one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 house, nominated Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan. After being nominated, Sajid Khan asked Shalin why he called his sister Farah Khan and said ‘he considers them his family’. He explained that Sajid has everything, therefore, he wants other house members to grow in career.

Sajid then asked him why he nominated Abdu. Shalin replied that Abdu is not made for this show, his attitude is not right for this show. She said ‘Abdu is jgah ke liye nahi hai.’