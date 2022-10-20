Bigg Boss 16 day 19 updates: MC Stan, Shiv Thakare believe Tina Datta will ditch Shalin Bhanot for game

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 day 19 updates: After Big Boss initiated the 'Gossip sessions' tasks, Mansi and Archana entertained BB the most. MC Stan, Gautam, and Shiv Thakare shared their take on Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta's relationship. While rapper MC Stan stated ki 'iska katega' and he is confident about the fact that Tina will ditch Bhanot for the game.

Shiv Thakare had some similar feelings about the actor's budding romance. Shiv further added that there will be a time when Tina will push Bhanot away from the game. On the other side, Shalin was blushing constantly blushing when he asked to come into the confession room. Shalin stated that Tina has fallen in love with him, and his cheeks turned pink during the conversation.

Housemates would have never imagined that a task by Bigg Boss would lead to a bag full of revelations. At the start of the day, BB announced that he has sensed laziness among housemates, and they aren't keen to communicate with each other. Thus BB announced the Gossip session for the housemate.

As per the task, every contestant will have to enter the confession room individually, and they have to share a juicy gossip with BB. Archana Gautam and Manya Singh were among the players who entertained BB and the audience with the juiciest gossip. Both of them shared their take on the relationship between Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma.

Manya Singh stated that Soundarya flips easily, and she lacks loyalty towards Vig. Singh even added that when Gautam isn't around, Soundarya hugs MC Stan, Shiv Thakre, and even Shalin Bhanot tightly. As per Manya, Soundarya easily goes through a change of heart, and she is just using Gautam for the game.

Archana entered into confession room and revealed that Gautam usually apply balm on Sharma's hip. Archana mocked the close friends and stated that although they pretend to be friends, there is a huge lack of sincerity in their relationship. Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik also stated that something is definitely cooking between Shalin Bhanot-Tina Dattta and Gautam-Soundarya