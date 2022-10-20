Bigg Boss 16 day 19 updates: Manya Singh, Archana Gautam doubt Soundarya Sharma's loyalty for Gautam Vig

Gautam VIg- Soundarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 16 day 19 updates: Housemates would have never imagined that a task by Bigg Boss would lead to a bag full of revelations. At the start of the day, BB announced that he has sensed laziness among housemates, and they aren't keen to communicate with each other. Thus BB announced the Gossip session for the housemate.

As per the task, every contestant will have to enter the confession room individually, and they have to share a juicy gossip with BB. Archana Gautam and Manya Singh were among the players who entertained BB and the audience with the juiciest gossip. Both of them shared their take on the relationship between Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma.

Manya Singh stated that Soundarya flips easily, and she lacks loyalty towards Vig. Singh even added that when Gautam isn't around, Soundarya hugs MC Stan, Shiv Thakre, and even Shalin Bhanot tightly. As per Manya, Soundarya easily goes through a change of heart, and she is just using Gautam for the game.

Later, Archana entered into confession room and revealed that Gautam usually apply balm on Sharma's hip. Archana mocked the close friends and stated that although they pretend to be friends, there is a huge lack of sincerity in their relationship. Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik also stated that something is definitely cooking between Shalin Bhanot-Tina Dattta and Gautam-Soundarya.

Shiv VS Archana

Throughout the day, Shiv and Archana were at loggerheads, and they were fighting and arguing even on the prettiest issue. Shiv went on to ridicule the politician and stated that she will win the election from Agra, as it has the nation's biggest mental asylum. Shiv's captaincy is also questioned and discussed among housemates, and many housemates considered him a weak captain.