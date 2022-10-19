Bigg Boss 16 Day 18 updates: Shalin Bhanot-Gautam Vig get into verbal duel after latter jokes with Sumbul Touqeer

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 Day 18 Written Updates: Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig got into an argument after the latter joked with Sumbul Touqeer. It all started when Sumbul was sitting in Tina, Priyanka, Nimrit, and Manya's room. Tina and Guatam started pulling Sumbul's legs after which the actress went out and complained about it to Shalin.

Shalin who was already upset with Tina got angry. When Gautam came to his room, Shalin asked him 'tu double shift krra hai' as he also said the same thing to Sumbul when she went to Tina's room. After this, they both started fighting, Sumbul tried to calm them. However, Shalin challenged Gautam for a physical fight and said 'agar allowed hota toh tod deta tereko beech me se."

When Tina came to support Gautam, Shalin told hr "tu ladne ke laayak hi nahi hai." Later, Sajid got angry with Tina as she was continuously saying that she didn't need anyone's support. He said, "you are confused, if you don't want support then don't go and complain. and if you want to support then stand by people who are supporting you."

Meanwhile, during rationing, Archana Gautam and MC Stan got into an argument. MC Stan said Archana looks like 'Activa and Shinchan.' He asked her to shut up as her voice irritates all the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 house. Archana also got angry and said, "chup hoja nhi toh maarte maarte mor bana dungi." After arguing with Archana, MC Stan got emotinal and was seen crying in his room. He was requesting Bigg Boss to eliminate him. Soundarya came and hugged MC Stan and asked him to be strong.

Later, Tina and Shalin were seen talking. However, Shalin was not convinced that Tina didn't bitch about him. Tina got emotional and said that she is hurt because of Shalin's behaviour.

During rationing, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer and Gautam Vig fell down when they were in the race to reach the ration shop owned by Abdu and Sajid in the task.

