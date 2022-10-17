Bigg Boss 16 Day 16 updates: Nimrit Kaur-Shiv Thakare get into verbal spat after former checks latter's room

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 Day 16 Written Updates: Nimrit Kaur and Shiv Thakare got into a verbal spat after the actress checked the latter’s room without taking his permission. The actress was searching for her lost packet of rice, therefore, she started searching for it in everyone’s room. Later, she found it in her own room.

When she came to Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Abdu’s room, the filmmaker got disappointed. When Shiv came to know this, he started saying that this is not the way. Nimrit got offended and started shouting at Shiv for making ‘mountains out of molehills’. She started asking her not to overreact, because of which Nimit lost her cool and said that she has anxiety issues and is on medicines.

Later, during the captaincy task between Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary, Nimirt was seen supporting the former. Archana Gautam and Ankit Gupta were seen supporting Priyanka. During the task, Gori fell down when she was pulling the bucket that Ankit was holding. Later, Sajid Khan made her understand that Ankit did not do it intentionally.

Read: Bigg Boss 16 set to explode as Fahmaan Khan ready to join Sumbul Touqeer in Salman Khan's show?

Sumbul got emotional when Tina Datta and Shalin didn’t mention her name for the captaincy task. The actress started crying and said that she called them ‘jigar ke tukde’ even when her father warned her against them. Later, Shalin got irritated and said he can’t handle her tantrums.

MC Stan and Priyanka Choudhary got into a fight when the former started arguing with her when she was asking Gautam Vig for an explanation. It seems that MC Stan is holding grudges against the actress after she asked him to clean the washroom.

In tomorrow’s promo, Archana Gautam and Gori were seen having an ugly fight. Gori pushed Priyanka when she came in support of Archana Gautam. Archana lost her cool when Gori misbehaved with her. From the promo, it seems that tomorrow’s episode will be full of tensions between Gori and Archana.