Bigg Boss 16 Day 15 preview: Sajid Khan-Abdu Rozik give ratings to Nimrit Kaur, Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozil and Sajid Khan share a good bond, their friendship is loved by the fans. Abdu calls Sajid his elder brother as he cares for the singer. In the new promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, they can be seen rating other Bigg Boss contestants.

In the clip, After Shekhar Suman asked Abdu and Sajid to rate Ankit Gupta on the basis of his body, they gave him 5 stars. Abdu and Sajid gave 100 stars to Archana for her ‘adrak wali chai’, 3 stars to Gautam and 5 stars to Nimrit for their captaincy. On being asked about Shiv Thakare’s body, Abdu gave 6 stars.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta, has been drawing attention for her camaraderie and entertaining antics in the house. The actress made waves after Sumbul Touqeer's father criticised Tina in a recent episode for asking Shalin Bhanot if "Sumbul likes him." He pointed out previous exchanges and reminded Tina that her perception of his daughter was incorrect. Sumbul's father broke the heartbreaking news to her, leaving her in tears.

In a recent episode, Sumbul's father expressed his anger with Tina and Shalin for how they treated the Imlie actress. The actor's father has since shared his thoughts on the situation. He said, 'Sumbul's father as also the Bigg Boss makers were highly wrong with the way things transpired.'

Tina’s father in response to the episode told IndiaTV, "Papa Gaye toh dono ke jaane chaiye the. Age se thodi nah yeh hota hai ki woh chotti hai toh uske papa jayenge guide Karne. Reality show pe sab equal hai- kaam, age, audha koi mahine nahi rakhta hai, sab contestant hai Ek hi stage pe. Tina ne apni aur se har waqt sahi salah di thi jaise Sumbul hurt nahi ho aur Sumbul ka soch ke hi toh Tina ne yeh baat pehle hi clear karne ke liye bola tha."

He added, "main yehi bolunga ki apni beti ko uthane ke liye, dusre ki beti ko neecha nahi dikhana chaiye."

