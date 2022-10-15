Bigg Boss 16 day 14 preview: Salman Khan loses cool on Shalin Bhanot for insulting medical professional

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 day 14 preview: In the 16th season, this will be the first time when Salman will lash out at a contestant and remove his coat to express his anger over the housemate. Die-hard BB fans know that during the episode, Salman removes his jacket only when he gets frustrated or furious at a contestant. This week, Khan is angry at Shalin. Thus he decides to give the latter a much-required reality check.

A few days back, a medical professional was sent for Shalin after he complained of facing health issues. However, the actor behaved badly with the physician, and also mocked his educational qualifications. Bhanot went on to say that the person sent for him wasn't a professional, and he was trying to overpower the expert with his aggressive behaviour. Salman recalls the entire incident and schools Shalin for it. Khan says, "Aap khud ko dedh (shana) samaj rahe ho. Main aapse puchta hu ki aap kaha tak padhe ho?"

Khan continues to slam Shalin and removes his coat, this stuns the housemates, as they know that the host is mad at Bhanot. "Pesho ke liye aapke dil mein koi izzat nahi?" Asks Salman. He even tells Shalin, "Aap yaha par VIP nahi hai." Bhanot tries to explain his side, but Salman rejects it and warns him by saying, "Shirt utarne par majboor mat karo."

Watch the video

On Friday, Salman gave another shock to Shalin and Tina Datta by bringing Sumbul's father into the show. Through the AV, Sumbul's father interacted with the housemates. At first, Touqeer Khan blasted Shalin for making a mockery of his daughter's trust. Later, he confronts Tina and states that she and Shalin have backstabbed her. Sr Khan thanked Shiv Thakare and Archana Pradhan for supporting Sumbul and not playing dirty mind games with her.

At last, Sumbul's father encounters his daughter and makes her realise that she is in a circle of selfish people. Touqeer added that people in the house are using her, and she needs to start playing her game.