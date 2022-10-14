Bigg Boss 16 day 13 preview: Sumbul Touqeer's father exposes Shalin Bhanot, says 'tumne uska tamasha...'

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 day 13 preview: Salman Khan surprises everyone when he brings Sumbul Toqueer's father, Touqeer Hasan Khan. Sr Khan speaks to his daughter and gives her a reality check. As per Touqeer, the Imlie star is getting used and ridiculed, and she's completely ignorant about it.

While speaking to his daughter, Toqueer says, "Sumbul jitne pure-hearted tum ho na...usse main darr gaya hu." He further says, "Dekh lo duniya kaise hai?" Later, Sumbul's father confronts Shalin Bhanot and slams him, saying he has made a mockery of his daughter. Sumbul's dad even criticises Tina Datta for playing along with Shalin. While speaking to Shalin, Touqeer says, "Tumne uska tamasha bana diya... mujhe umeed bhi nahi ki tum raise harqat kar sakte ho."

On day 12, Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig who share a good bond got into an argument after the former kissed Soundarya. It all started when Gautam and Shalin started pulling each other's legs. Gautam who likes Soundarya started teasing Shalin by getting close to Tina who is the latter's crush. Later, Bigg Boss asked housemates to name one person who has the most irritating voice and tell that person to ‘shut up’. Interestingly, everyone names Archana and Bigg Boss asks her to be quiet till his next order. When Archana started saying 'Bigg Boss it is not possible. Bigg Boss replied, "Shut up Archana."

Later, Tina and Abdu also got into a serious discussion. Tina was sitting alone on the sofa, Abdu came and asked Tina, “bro what are you thinking?” To which Tina replied, “ thinking that how people don’t understand you.” To which Abdu replied, “people sometimes understand you, but sometimes don’t understand you. It’s fine.” Tina then said, “if you try to make people understand you but still they don’t understand you, what will you do?” Abdu Rozik answered, “another plan, like Plan A, Plan B.” Tina questioned, “ but what if people say that you are damaging them what will you do.” Abdu answered, “for this, you will see who is good and who is not good.” Tina said, “ everyone plays a game here.” Abdu then replied, “this game shows you how to win life not game, winning your life."