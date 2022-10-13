Search icon
Bigg Boss 16 Day 12 updates: Ankit Gupta calls Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta chemistry fake

Gautam Vig who likes Soundarya started teasing Shalin Bhanot by getting close to Tina Datta who is the latter's crush.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Bos 16 Day 12 Written Updates:  Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig who share a good bond got into an argument after the former kissed Soundarya. It all started when Gautam and Shalin started pulling each other's legs. Gautam who likes Soundarya started teasing Shalin by getting close to Tina who is the latter's crush.

Bigg Boss asked Archana to 'shut up' 

Bigg Boss asked housemates to name one person who has the most irritating voice and tell that person to ‘shut up’.  Interestingly, everyone names Archana and Bigg Boss asks her to be quiet till his next order. When Archana started saying 'Bigg Boss it is not possible. Bigg Boss replied, "Shut up Archana."

Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam

Later, Bigg Boss calls Shalin and Archana to the confession room to tell them that the actor has to be the politician's voice from now. For the unversed, Archana and Shalin often fight with each other. It becomes a funny moment for everyone, all the housemates started laughing.

Abdu talking to Tina Datta

Tina was sitting alone on the sofa, Abdu came and asked Tina, “bro what are you thinking?” To which Tina replied, “ thinking that how people don’t understand you.” To which Abdu replied, “people sometimes understand you, but sometimes don’t understand you. It’s fine.” Tina then said, “if you try to make people understand you but still they don’t understand you, what will you do?” Abdu Rozik answered, “another plan, like Plan A, Plan B.” Tina questioned, “ but what if people say that you are damaging them what will you do.” Abdu answered, “for this, you will see who is good and who is not good.” Tina said, “ everyone plays a game here.” Abdu then replied, “this game shows you how to win life not game, winning your life.

Archana Gautam's funny conversation with MC Stan

In the morning, Archana was heard telling MC Stan that if we see 'potty' in a dream then we will get money. MC Stan asked Archana to stop saying all this, but Archana was unstoppable. MC Stan started laughing.

Ankit talking to Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss called Ankit to the confession room where he asked the actor about the love angles inside the house. The actor tells Bigg Boss that he feels everyone is playing inside the house. Ankit even mentioned that he feels Shalin is faking his feelings for Tina just for the game.

