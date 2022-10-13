Bigg Boss 16 day 12 preview: Gautam Vig slams Shalin Bhanot for kissing Soundarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 day 12 preview: Two close friends Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig get into an argument over Soundarya Sharma. As per the video shared by Colors. Shalin kisses Soundarya and it irks Gautam. Vig confronts Bhanot over kissing her and even call him cheap.

Shalin defend himself saying that Soundarya kissed him first. After hearing him, Gautam warns him saying "Ab door rehna." Shalin finds Gautam's reaction distasteful. But more than Bhanot, Soundarya finds it difficult to digest his reaction. Later, Soundarya encounters Gautam and asks him not to be so possessive for him. Sharma frankly tells him that stop behaving like they are dating each other. Soundarya even slams Gautam by saying, "Pati hai kya mera"

Watch the video

Shalin's kiss even irks his 'good friend' Tina Datta. The actress confesses her feeling over Bhanot's gesture to Soundarya, and says "Mera agar boyfriend aisa karega... toh I will not tolerate," and Shalin feels guilty over his actions.

Yesterday, Shaleen Bhanot said that he likes Tina Datta. While speaking to Tina Datta and telling her about his feelings, the actor talked a little about his personal life.

Shalin came to Tina and said, “Thank you for making my bed. Just wanted to tell you that I notice. I am genuinely telling you.” Tina replied, “how do I trust you.” Shalin said, “that will happen outside the Bigg Boss house. I am just telling you, though this is not the place where you can give your 100%. I promise you one thing, I will not hurt you.” Tina answered, “this is what I am scared of.” Shalin told her, “being a boy is a problem.” Tina asked, “why.” Shalin stated, “if something wrong happens, it’s always the boy’s fault.” Tina said, “I Know what you mean, problem is that I know her( Daljeet Kaur, Shalin’s ex-wife). We are not friends, but yes we know each other.”