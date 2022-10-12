Search icon
Bigg Boss 16 Day 11 updates: Archana Gautam-Shalin Bhanot to share room, Abdu Rozik recreates Chota Bhaijaan song

Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur directed Abdu Rozik's song Chota Bhaijaan. Later, Priyanka asked Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot to share room.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 Day 11 written updates: Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur were given the task of directing Abdu Rozik's song Chota Bhaijaan. Basically, they had to feature original singer Abdu Rozik and direct the song. 

Priyanka vs Nimrit

Bigg Boss mentioned that whoever wins the task (makes the best video) will be given speacial power. Priyanka won the task as she received 8 votes while Nimrit got 6 votes. After winning the task, Bigg Boss asked Priyanka to assign the beds. On being asked, the actress said that she wants to put  Archana Gautam and Shalin in the same room because she thinks they will become friends. Everyone started laughing after knowing her decision.

Shalin and Archana

Shalin and Archana were asked to share the room. When Shalin was sleeping, Archana pranked him and tried to scare the actor. Tina Datta and Sumbul were also there in the room and started laughing. Shalin got scared, he said 'kya kar rhe ho aap? kya kar rhe ho aap?'

MC Stan vs Archana Gautam

MC Stan and Archana Gautam started fighting after the latter said that 'mere paas jigra jai'. MC Stan got irritated and they started fighting with each other. Later Stan apologised and they both hugged each other, 

Shalin and Tina Datta

In the morning, Shalin confessed his feeling for Tina Datta to Gautam Vig. He even said that he will confess this to Tina, later, he was heard telling the actress that he will meet her outside. He indirectly said 'I love you'. 

 

 

