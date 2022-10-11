Bigg Boss 16 Day 10 updates: MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot among 5 contestants to get nominated

Credit: MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Gori Nagori/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 Day 10 Written Updates: Sreejita De and Gori Nagori got into a verbal spat after the former called the latter 'standardless'. It all started when Gori asked for more 'sabzi' and Sreejita got angry. Sumbul, who was also working in the kitchen, started shouting at Gori.

MC Stan interfered when Sreejita talked about class, schools, and upbringing while fighting with Gori. MC Stan got angry and 'just because Gori is from the village, you will target her and talk about class?'

Later, Bigg Boss called the captain of the house Gautam Vig and asked to nominate contestants who were responsible for the fight. Gautam named MC Stan, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Gori Nagori. Shalin was already nominated by Bigg Boss after he pushed Archana Gautam.

Archana and other housemates started fighting when the former wanted to make tea when Tina and Soundarya were making dinner for everyone. Meanwhile, Shalin was heard telling Sumbul that they (him and his friends) are Heera (diamond) and others are Bhopu.

Shalin also told her that these contestants want to use them to go to the top, therefore, they should not give attention to them (MC Stan, Gori, Shiv Thakare, Archana).

Shalin confessed feeling for Tina Datta and Gautam was seen helping the former in the promo video of the next day.