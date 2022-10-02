Bigg Boss 16 day 1 updates: Nimrit Kaur, others get nervous after Bigg Boss challenges them to recite BB anthem

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 day 1 updates: On the first day of the reality show, Bigg Boss breaks the 15-year-old tradition. As per the new promo shared by Colors, contestants were seen enjoying and dancing to the wake-up alarm. However, their fun gets interrupted after Bigg Boss announces that this will be the last wake-up alarm of the season.

As we all know, Bigg Boss wakes their contestants by playing a song at a loud volume in the house. However, this time, Bigg Boss challenges that the contestants will now have to sing an anthem, praising Bigg Boss. A few lines from a long pledge says, "Bigg Boss humari jaan, Bigg Boss humari shaan, Bigg Boss pe hum kurbaan hai." Bigg Boss gives them 5 minutes to remember these lines, and the contestants get nervous. All the housemembers are reciting the lines loudly, except Sajid Khan. He was seen standing and smiling at other contestants.

On Saturday, Salman introduced all contestants, but Sajid Khan stole the show. Netizens became enraged and began criticising the show as the director entered the house. They were angry that the director was invited to the show even though there are #MeToo allegations against him. In the episode, Shehnaaz Gill sent a video message for the director, which also did not go down well with viewers.

One wrote, “Stop favouring #SajidKhan and giving him special treatment!! He has a lot to atone for. Give him the strictest punishment possible.” Another wrote, “I love #ShehnaazGiIl but I hate her for supporting me too culprit #SajidKhan .. People like Sajid should be behind bars. Here in Bollywood he is doing a show and next directing a movie.. Shame”

“Personally I think that @ColorsTV #BiggBoss16 they got #SajidKhan to gain some more publicity or there is some jhol I don't think sajid Is contestant but let's see yeh toh waqt he batayega #SalmanKhan #SidNaaz #bhaijaan.” wrote another.