Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss Day 1 updates and preview: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets in the line of fire

Bigg Boss has brought another twist in this season, and it has left the contestants petrified.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

Bigg Boss Day 1 updates and preview: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets in the line of fire
Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 day 1 updates: It seems like host Salman Khan was right, Bigg Boss is on fire, and he bringing various twists on the first day itself. After ending the morning wake-up alarm tradition, the mighty Bigg Boss warns the season's first captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and other housemates about getting fired from captaincy on-the-spot. 

In the new promo shared by Colors, Nimrit and every other housemate were seen in the living room area. Bigg Boss informs them that a captain is responsible to make sure that his orders should not get revoked by any contestants, and they should follow his instructions dutifully. He further adds that henceforth, if he notices that the captain isn't been able to handle the responsibilities, he will fire the captain on the spot. This decision of Bigg Boss leave housemates tensed. 

Watch the promo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the premiere episode, Chhoti Sardaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got appointed as the house captain by Bigg Boss. The mighty showrunner gave Nimrit a task to allot beds to the other contestants. At first, Nimrit tried to fulfil her duties by being flexible with other contestants. Later, Bigg Boss called her into the confession room and asked her to change her strategy, before he demotes her from being the captain. 

Earlier in the day, Bigg Boss announces that he will be ending the last wake-up alarm tradition. As we all know, Bigg Boss wakes their contestants by playing a song at a loud volume in the house. However, this time, Bigg Boss challenges that the contestants will now have to sing an anthem, praising Bigg Boss. A few lines from a long pledge says, "Bigg Boss humari jaan, Bigg Boss humari shaan, Bigg Boss pe hum kurbaan hai." Bigg Boss gives them 5 minutes to remember these lines, and the contestants get nervous. All the house members are reciting the lines loudly, except Sajid Khan. He was seen standing and smiling at other contestants. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati darshan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Air Force show to be held in Chandigarh on October 6-8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.