Bigg Boss Day 1 updates and preview: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets in the line of fire

Bigg Boss 16 day 1 updates: It seems like host Salman Khan was right, Bigg Boss is on fire, and he bringing various twists on the first day itself. After ending the morning wake-up alarm tradition, the mighty Bigg Boss warns the season's first captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and other housemates about getting fired from captaincy on-the-spot.

In the new promo shared by Colors, Nimrit and every other housemate were seen in the living room area. Bigg Boss informs them that a captain is responsible to make sure that his orders should not get revoked by any contestants, and they should follow his instructions dutifully. He further adds that henceforth, if he notices that the captain isn't been able to handle the responsibilities, he will fire the captain on the spot. This decision of Bigg Boss leave housemates tensed.

In the premiere episode, Chhoti Sardaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got appointed as the house captain by Bigg Boss. The mighty showrunner gave Nimrit a task to allot beds to the other contestants. At first, Nimrit tried to fulfil her duties by being flexible with other contestants. Later, Bigg Boss called her into the confession room and asked her to change her strategy, before he demotes her from being the captain.

Earlier in the day, Bigg Boss announces that he will be ending the last wake-up alarm tradition. As we all know, Bigg Boss wakes their contestants by playing a song at a loud volume in the house. However, this time, Bigg Boss challenges that the contestants will now have to sing an anthem, praising Bigg Boss. A few lines from a long pledge says, "Bigg Boss humari jaan, Bigg Boss humari shaan, Bigg Boss pe hum kurbaan hai." Bigg Boss gives them 5 minutes to remember these lines, and the contestants get nervous. All the house members are reciting the lines loudly, except Sajid Khan. He was seen standing and smiling at other contestants.