Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss slams Shalin Bhanot over his demand for chicken, asks him to stop 'acting ki audition'

Since Gautam Vig exchanged the Bigg Boss 16 house captaincy with the entire house's ration on Saturday, the other contestants have been fuming with anger. Sajid Khan even abused the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor, showed him his middle finger, and said rude remarks to Vig's mother. Netizens have expressed their displeasure over the filmmaker's behaviour on social media.

In the Sunday episode, Bigg Boss himself schooled Shalin Bhanot as the latter was constantly demanding chicken on his mic. Bigg Boss, the supreme leader of the house, called Shalin to the confession room and asked him to stop his 'acting ki audition'.

During the episode, Shalin was heard saying on the mic, "Bigg Boss, aap confirm karenge ki aap chicken bhej rahe hain ki nahi? Chicken toh chahiye hi hoga (Bigg Boss, will you be confirming if you are sending my chicken? I would be needing it.)" Shalin was called inside the confession room, while the other contestants heard and saw him on the television screen inside the house.

The voice of Bigg Boss then said, "Shalin jab aap ko is ghar mein ek hi cheez se lena dena hai jo hai aapka 150 gram chicken. Aap ke saamne rakha hai. Toh ab aap yeh chicken lekar jaa sakte hai aur apni acting ki audition band kar sakte hai (Since only one thing matters to you in this house which is your 150 grams of chicken. It is kept in front of you, you can take it and can stop with your audition for acting)."



Apart from Gautam, Sajid, and Shalin, other contestants locked inside Bigg Boss 16 are Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori, and Tina Datta among others. Sreejita De and Manya Singh have been evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show.