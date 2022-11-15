Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Asim Riaz's brother Umar slams makers for Archana Gautam's comeback, ask 'why this bias?'

Umar Riaz expressed his discontent with the maker over a tweet and called them biased for giving Archana Gautam a second chance in the game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 07:03 AM IST

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz slammed the makers for being biased and questioned Archana Gautam's re-entrance into the show. Bigg Boss 16 witnessed the ugliest physical brawl when Archana Gautam tried to choke Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 winner and co-contestant Shiv Thakare. 
 
Owing to her violent behaviour, Archana was evicted by the taskmaster himself. But, within the next two days, Archana was allowed to re-enter the show. Archana's arrival met with mixed-to-negative reactions in the house, and several netizens shared their discontent about it. Among them is Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz. On his Twitter, Umar asked, "So #archana was allowed to enter the house after her eviction for alleged violence but why the rules were diff for me? I was pushed in the pool. NoAction! I was pushed in the task for which i reciprocated but every blame was put on me. why this bias? @ColorsTV #biggboss16.”
 
Here's Umar's tweet
 
For the unversed, Umar was eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 after he pushed co-housemate Pratik Sehajpal during the show. Tejasswi Prakash was the winner the last season. Umar's post got the support of other netizens, and even they pointed out that the makers are biased towards the politician. 
 
 
Yesterday, Bigg Boss uplifted the punishment on Shalin Bhanot which means that Shalin can now actively participate in the race for captainship along with the other housemates. As the contestants were ready to compete and perform the ‘Guide and Tourist Task’ Sajid Khan became the tour guide of the task, and he smartly became the captain of the week. 
 
With Archana Gautam back in the house, fights over the food items continued to occur. When asked by Priyanka for sugar, Archana denied giving it to her and said to ask Tina. Priyanka says that sugar is common to all. This led to a huge argument between Shalin, Priyanka, Soundarya and Archana. 
 
 
 
