Bigg Boss 16: Asim Riaz's brother Umar slams makers for Archana Gautam's comeback, ask 'why this bias?'

Umar Riaz- Archana Gautam- Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz slammed the makers for being biased and questioned Archana Gautam's re-entrance into the show. Bigg Boss 16 witnessed the ugliest physical brawl when Archana Gautam tried to choke Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 winner and co-contestant Shiv Thakare.

Owing to her violent behaviour, Archana was evicted by the taskmaster himself. But, within the next two days, Archana was allowed to re-enter the show. Archana's arrival met with mixed-to-negative reactions in the house, and several netizens shared their discontent about it. Among them is Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz. On his Twitter, Umar asked, "So #archana was allowed to enter the house after her eviction for alleged violence but why the rules were diff for me? I was pushed in the pool. NoAction! I was pushed in the task for which i reciprocated but every blame was put on me. why this bias? @ColorsTV #biggboss16.”

Here's Umar's tweet

So #archana was allowed to enter the house after her eviction for alleged voilence but why the rules were diff for me? I was pushed in the pool. Noaction!

I was pushed in the task for which i reciprocated but every blame was put on me.why this bias? @ColorsTV #biggboss16 November 14, 2022

For the unversed, Umar was eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 after he pushed co-housemate Pratik Sehajpal during the show. Tejasswi Prakash was the winner the last season. Umar's post got the support of other netizens, and even they pointed out that the makers are biased towards the politician.

Yesterday, Bigg Boss uplifted the punishment on Shalin Bhanot which means that Shalin can now actively participate in the race for captainship along with the other housemates. As the contestants were ready to compete and perform the ‘Guide and Tourist Task’ Sajid Khan became the tour guide of the task, and he smartly became the captain of the week.