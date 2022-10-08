Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Arjun Biljani reacts to Manya Singh's 'Tv actress' comment on Sreejita De

Arjun Bijlani, on Friday, reacted to the derogatory remarks of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Manya Singh on Sreejit De's profession.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 07:01 AM IST

Arjun Biljani, Manya Singh/Instagram

Tv actor Arjun Bijlani, on Friday, reacted to the derogatory remarks of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Manya Singh on Sreejit De's profession of being a Tv actress.

Taking to Twitter, Arjun wrote, "I’m sick of people passing comments like Yeh toh tv actress hai and or yeh toh tv actor hai .. And the funniest is they use the platform of tv and pass such comments. Don’t come on television if you have such a big problem. Tv big hai tha aur rahega #BiggBoss16." 

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh could be seen indulging in an argument with Sreejita De, in between the argument Manya said, "I was the ambassador of this country. What you are? TV actress? What is that level?"During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman raised up the issue and said to housemates, "Manya ke hisab se wo angaar hain aur baaki sab bhangaar hain."

Meanwhile, Sreejita De was seen in famous tv serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Uttaran.Manya, on the other hand, emerged as the runner-up of Femina Miss India 2020 and was a part of some brand commercials.Arjun Bijlani is a popular Tv actor, who has worked in several Tv serials like Dill Mill Gayye, Naagin 2, Ishqbaaz, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more.

READ: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash refuses to comment on new season, netizens say 'that's why many...'

He will be next seen in director Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic comedy film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.Salman Khan’s Tv reality show Bigg Boss 16 began on October 1, 2022, and the show is telecasted on Mon-Fri at 10 pm and Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm only on Colors Tv. 

