Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam to re-enter Salman Khan's show after hitting Shiv Thakare

File Photo

After Bigg Boss 16 makers expelled Archana Gautam from the show, fans took to Twitter and demanded her return. A section of people blamed Shiv Thakare for ‘proving’ Archana, therefore, #BringBackArchana started trending on Twitter

Now, as per the media reports, Archana Gautam is set to make a re-entry to the show. According to a source close to IANS, makers are trying to get Archana Gautam back, however, it is unclear if Salman Khan will reintroduce her or if will she make re-entry over the weekend.

Archana was asked to leave the Bigg Boss 16 house after she got into a fight with co-housemate Shiv Thakre. She said that she would slap him post which she went and held him by the neck in anger. Post the incident, contestants Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were seen protesting and demanding her eviction from the show.

In yesterday's Bigg Biss 18 episode, Abdu appeared to take revenge for Archana Gautam's intrusion with his captaincy task. Archana was made fun of, and he compared her to "Karele ka juice." Other competitors, such as Shiv Thakre and Tina Dutta, received the label of delicious orange juice.

In another part of the episode, after MC Stan refuses to eat anything, Bigg Boss calls him to the confession room. MC Stan stops communicating to everyone since he is upset with his friends' actions. Bigg Boss comforts him by telling him not to worry so much and to keep participating in the game with class. He believes that everyone is acting.

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, two other roommates, accused Abdu Rozik of being a biased captain. Contestants were asked to grade Abdu's captaincy in a promo that the channel Colors released on Instagram.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Singh call Abdu Rozik 'biased captain,' Archana lashes out on singer

While Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta criticized him for being biased and said that Abdu had given less work to his favourite competitors, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, and other Abdu supporters gave him a score of 10/10. (With inputs from IANS)