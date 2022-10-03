Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam says 'I want to become hot and sexy' politician

Credit: Archana Gautam/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestants have started trending everywhere on social media ever since Salman Khan introduced them on national television, on October 1. Actor and politician Archan Gautam have managed to grab everyone's attention since day 1.

In the latest episode, actor Archana stated that she wants to become the 'hottest and the sexiest' politician in her party. Archana often says that she wants to marry a politician only who can understand her. Meanwhile, on the second day, Bigg Boss surprised the housemates with an open nomination, and six contestants, Sajid Khan, Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam were nominated for elimination. At the start of the game, Nimrit Kaur got embroiled with other housemates as they were not doing their household chores.

Later, Tina, Addu, and Shiv Thakre were having a conversation at the dining table. Dutta asked Abdu, "Can I be your date?" Abdu got shocked, and asked, "What." Tina proposed to Abdu for marriage, and Rozik started blushing. Datta continued to tease the singer and said that she 'loves' his smile.

Later, Bigg Boss called all the housemates in the garden area for announced open nominations. He called a fire artist and asked the contestants to pick two names of their choice that they want to nominate. Shalin Bhanot nominated Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik, and this left the director miffed over his choice. Soundarya Sharma also nominated Abdu, and the singer is surprised over his nomination.