Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam nominates Tina Datta, Sumbul Toqueer Khan slams Shalin Bhanot over their fight

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: On Tuesday, Bigg Boss announces the nominations for the eviction, and it seems like the much-talked-about duo Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta will get nominated for this week's eviction. During the task, contestants need to take the name of the contestant, whom he/she wishes to nominate for eviction.

From the promo shared by Colors, Archana Gautam will nominate Tina Datta, and she slams the latter gameplay. As per Archana, Tina is 'unoriginal' and she's making relationships for her benefit. Gautam further states that Tina is also playing fake love games with Shalin Bhanot.

Similarly, Sumbul Touqeer Khan continues her war against friend-turned-foe Shalin Bhanot. Imlie star nominated Bhanot for his rude, crass behaviour with her, ever since he got to know Sumbul's father's views about him.

Yesterday, Ankit Gupta beat Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Bhanot in the captaincy race, and become the weekly captain. As soon as Ankit got the power to allocate housemates as per rooms, he chose Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sajid Khan for Room of Two. This means that these two contestants will be saved from this week's nomination.

Sumbul was seen challenging Shalin during the task and accused him of not playing alone. Priyanka Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot was supporting Ankit Gupta. Priyanka was heard saying, “Ankit Gupta aa ja maidan main ab tu.” After realising that they are ganging up against her, Sumbul said, “They are all going for me (by throwing the colour on her T-shirts).” Social media users also reacted to the promo, one of them wrote, “Chugli gang ki phati pdi hai captain room gaya kaha chugli karenge, nomination ka dar,ration kam milne ka dar ab aayega maza love you Priyanka.”