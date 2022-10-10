Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam gets into verbal spat with Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur tells her 'hum kisi ke kutte nahi'

Credit: Archana Gautam-Shalin Bhanot/Instagram

On day 9, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot got into an argument after the latter said that the chicken is for him. The politician lost her cool after Shalin started shouting at her for the food.

Archana started yelling at the contestants who were supporting Shalin. She said ‘are you afraid of him, iske kutte (dogs) ho tum sab’. Hearing this, Nimrit Kaur shouted ‘hum kisi ke kutte nahi hai’. Archana stated she will cook chicken for everyone, even if it is for one person.

Who is this saundarya Sharma ?? Why she talks about class every time...She said low class ,crass,pagal and what not...



How badly these people behave with #ArchanaGautam



Bully Gang...#BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Kamini chitkara (@Kaminichitkara) October 10, 2022

Saundarya:- sabko mera bnaya khana hi psnd aata tha. #ArchanaGautam:- Toh bnale phir



God this girl



Agar archana na ho toh kya dekhenge yrr — (@bola_tha_na) October 10, 2022

Meanwhile, in the clip, Gautam Vig and Shiv Thakare can be seen competing with each other during the captaincy task. Shalin as putting heavy objects in Shiv’s container in order to make him lose his balance. He then carried a heavy trolley bag in order to put it in shiv’s container. However, Archana stopped him, therefore, Shalin pushed the politician.

MC Stan, Priyanka Choudhary and other contestants can be seen supporting Archana. Gautam said ‘Shalin will be punished,’ MC Stan stated, “we don’t want him to be punished, he should be thrown out of the house.”

Netizens have also reacted to the incident. One of the wrote, “Will be happy when #bigboss will kick out #shalin out of the house.” The second person commented, “Shalin is one such violent n very aggressive contestant extent egoistic n keeps grudges. He play dirty n unhealthy but preaches opposite. Ghamandi hai izzat gavake bezzat hoke niklega show se.” The third person commented, “

Shalin aur nimrit ko bahar Jana chaiye.” The fourth person wrote, “I hope shiv captain ban jaye & Get Shalin Out from the house. Such violent behavior is not acceptable.”

Meanwhile, on day 8, Priyanka Choudhary got emotional after fighting with her best friend Ankit Gupta. It all started when Ankit asked her to not treat Abdu like a child as he is 19 years old. Priyanka explained to him that she never treated him like a kid, Abdu is her very good friend.