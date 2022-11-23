Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam gets into verbal spat with Sajid Khan, netizens say '...ladki bhoot utaar degi'

Netizens are praising Archana Gautam after she got into a verbal fight with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 05:39 PM IST

File Photo

The fans of Bigg Boss 16 will witness a major fight between Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show. In the new promo, the actress-turned-politician can be seen having a verbal spat with the filmmaker during the weekly ration task.

In the clip, Sajid Khan can be taunting the politician, he said, “Hakale jaane wale logon ko lagta hai unka baap chalata hai show. Archana Gautam replied, “Mera baap itna ameer hote toh woh Bigg Boss ko chala sakte, aap apne papa ko bol dijiye na woh chala lenge [If my father was this rich he would have owned the show. Why don't you ask your father if he wishes to run the house].” Sajid Khan loses his cool and says, “Tu ne mere baap ka naam liya. Chal utar. Aukat dekh apni."

Watch video:

Netizens also reacted to the promo, one of them wrote, “I love her attitude. Sajid is k***ena and he's showing true self. Shame he's being encouraged.”  The second one said, “Sajid khud kisi ke baap par jaye toh theek dusra naam le toh tamasha and damki. Himmat increase ho gayi , dhamki dene ki aadat hai shayad.” The third person mentioned, “Sajid tho hai he pagal. Par jo background main bol rahi hai miss tinydutta kash sab se phele usse he nikal deta audience.” The fourth one said, “Sajid kisi ke baap ka bole to sahi … uske baap ka bolo to mirchi lagti hai … hai kon vo flop director, me too king … aur biggboss ka baap is show me to yahi lag raha hai.” Another said, “Meerut (west u.p) se h ladki bhoot utaar degi Sajid ka.”

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Netizens slam Abdu Rozik for stealing chocolates, say 'cute cute bolke sir par chadha rakha hai'

Another said, "Archana is doing really great in the show. Love her  but the saddest thing is @BiggBoss will never bash Sajid for his arrogant nature." Meanwhile, one of her fans wrote, "@BeingSalmanKhan Sir yeh #SajidKhan apni izzat wapas kamaney aaya hai ya bacchi khucchi izzat gawane aaya hai." 

