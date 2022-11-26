Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam gets into loggerheads with Salman Khan, actor becomes furious

Salman Khan- Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16: The Weekend Ka Vaar continues on Saturday, and the confrontation of Sajid Khan- Salman Khan- Archana Gautam will take an ugly turn. In the new promo shared by Colors, Archana and Sajid share their thoughts before Salman, and the latter slams Khan for his verbal attack on Archana.

After making a comeback in the show, Sajid and his favourites mocked Archana begging for mercy before getting evicted. Archana and Sajid got into an ugly argument, and the filmmaker slammed the politician for being the ultimate troublemaker in the house. Salman continues confronting Sajid and asked him why he used to mock Archana. Gautam interrupted and said ki "aap toh itne gire hue ho ki aapne bheek bhi nahi di." Salman says that Archana also provokes Sajid and others with her obnoxious comments. Archana interrupts, and asks, "Main bahar ka bhi na bolu, ghar pe kuch na bolu, toh main bolo kya, Mujhe ek list bana ke de do..." This comment didn't go well with Salman and he hit back.

As far as eviction is concerned, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta, and Sumbul Toqueer are nominated for the eviction. Khan even bashed Priyanka Chaudhary for not supporting Archana Gautam in the latter's fight with the filmmaker Sajid Khan.

On Wednesday, during the task for the weekly ration in the house, Sajid taunted Archana by saying that she had to beg to come back to the show as the actress-politician was removed for her violent behaviour towards Shiv Thakare and was later brought back in the house as Salman reprimanded Shiv for provoking Archana.

When a verbal spat happened between Sajid and Archana in the episode telecast on November 23, the former said, "Hakale jaane wale logon ko lagta hai unka baap chalata hai show (The people who get thrown out of the house think their fathers run the show), to which she replied, "If my father was this rich he would have owned the show. Why don't you ask your father if he wishes to run the house". This led to both of them losing their calm and getting into a verbal spat with each other. All the housemates took the director’s side and accused the actress of provoking him.