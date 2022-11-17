Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam fans call her 'lone survivor' after Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, others gang up against her

Bigg Boss 16 contestants went against Archana Gautam when she refused to perform the duties assigned by captain Sajid Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam fans call her 'lone survivor' after Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, others gang up against her
File Photo

Actor-turned-politician Archana Gautam, who is locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, has been entertaining her fans since day 1. In a recent episode, she got involved in an argument with Sajid Khan after which all the contestants slammed her.

It all started when Archana Gautam refused to perform the duties assigned by captain Sajid Khan. Her refusal made filmmaker Sajid Khan angry after which he lashed out at her. All the other contestants including  Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, and Priyanka Choudhary went against her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the promo shared on the official page of Colors TV, all other contestants can be seen throwing Archana’s luggage outside. However, this behavior didn’t go well with Archana Gautam’s fans who took to Twitter and slammed them. They also called Archana Gautam ‘one woman army' and ‘lone survivor’. 

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Twitter users slam captain Sajid Khan for smoking openly, say 'hypocrisy ki bhi...'

One of them wrote, “sab usko uskay Haal or chordu, itni jalan horahi hain ussey, uskay sath aisa rawaya.Ek dum baqwaas, sharam arahi hain ye hain @BiggBoss k contestant. Ek larki sab pe bhari #ArchanaGuatam love u Yaar.I hope ur in finals.  @ColorsTV sajid ki chamchar giri chor du. Promo is very bad.” The second one said, "#ArchanaGuatam is only house mates who is taking this man's (#SajidKhan ) nonsense head on..all other house mates are afraid of #MeToo accused..most disappointing is #PriyankaChaharChoudhary who too meekly bowed down in front of this man,#ShivThakare  (yes sir)is not alone now."

The third person wrote, "how can they take out clothes from anybody's personal bag? It contains all her personal stuff and men are also touching it. I mean salute to the women who are supporting this. Stay strong #ArchanaGuatam . Dont tell her later if she does the same. #Biggboss16." The fourth person mentioned, "And this is what we call a lone warrior which is ARCHANA GAUTAM literally ruling the whole show."
Another said, "She is one woman army Queen archana gautam."

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.