Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam fans call her 'lone survivor' after Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, others gang up against her

Actor-turned-politician Archana Gautam, who is locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, has been entertaining her fans since day 1. In a recent episode, she got involved in an argument with Sajid Khan after which all the contestants slammed her.

It all started when Archana Gautam refused to perform the duties assigned by captain Sajid Khan. Her refusal made filmmaker Sajid Khan angry after which he lashed out at her. All the other contestants including Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, and Priyanka Choudhary went against her.

This Season will be remembered by one and only Queen Archana Gautam literally ruling #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #ArchanaGuatam — sach (@sachinnhnaa) November 16, 2022

She is one woman army Queen archana gautam — sach (@sachinnhnaa) November 17, 2022

If u think archana-gautam-soundarya consider #priyankit as their friend u r totally wrong.Archana has set her mind from outside to leave priyanka alone even if they get any scope to evict ankit they'll try their best to execute that.#BB16 #PriyankaIsTheBoss #PriyankaPaltan November 17, 2022

In the promo shared on the official page of Colors TV, all other contestants can be seen throwing Archana’s luggage outside. However, this behavior didn’t go well with Archana Gautam’s fans who took to Twitter and slammed them. They also called Archana Gautam ‘one woman army' and ‘lone survivor’.

One of them wrote, “sab usko uskay Haal or chordu, itni jalan horahi hain ussey, uskay sath aisa rawaya.Ek dum baqwaas, sharam arahi hain ye hain @BiggBoss k contestant. Ek larki sab pe bhari #ArchanaGuatam love u Yaar.I hope ur in finals. @ColorsTV sajid ki chamchar giri chor du. Promo is very bad.” The second one said, "#ArchanaGuatam is only house mates who is taking this man's (#SajidKhan ) nonsense head on..all other house mates are afraid of #MeToo accused..most disappointing is #PriyankaChaharChoudhary who too meekly bowed down in front of this man,#ShivThakare (yes sir)is not alone now."

The third person wrote, "how can they take out clothes from anybody's personal bag? It contains all her personal stuff and men are also touching it. I mean salute to the women who are supporting this. Stay strong #ArchanaGuatam . Dont tell her later if she does the same. #Biggboss16." The fourth person mentioned, "And this is what we call a lone warrior which is ARCHANA GAUTAM literally ruling the whole show."

Another said, "She is one woman army Queen archana gautam."