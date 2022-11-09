Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam eliminated after hitting Shiv Thakare, fans demand her return

Bigg Boss 16's most entertaining contestant Archana Gautam has been eliminated by Bigg Boss for hitting Shiv Thakare during the task.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam eliminated after hitting Shiv Thakare, fans demand her return
Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

The most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has been thrown out of the controversial house after she gets into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare, says new media reports.

As per the ETimes report, the politician lost her cool and got into a physical fight with Shiv. However, this didn't go well with her fans who demanded her return as she was the most entertaining contestant. 

They took to Twitter and started expressing their views. One of them wrote, "Shiv ko sabke upar personal Remarks dene ki aadat h If this is the story behind elimination then i think it's was needed. Itni biasness h ki self respect ki to baat ki hi ni jayegi "Show se upar apne aap ko rakhna chahiye " #ArchanaGautamm All the best #PriyAnkit."

The second one said, "Guys I think #ArchanaGautamm will be back just like kushal, priyank and others. #BiggBoss #BB16 #BiggBoss16 what u guys think?" 

The third one said, "No no please Bring her back We want Archana back #BringArchanaback Apko bigg boss tab toh nhi dikhta jab Shiv or abdu Milke #ArchanaGautamm ko poke karte hai. Biased show." 

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Singh call Abdu Rozik 'biased captain,' Archana lashes out on singer

The fourth person wrote, "They evicted the most real & entertaining contestant of #BiggBoss Shame on youuu makers. #ArchanaGautamm #BB16 #BiggBoss16." Another said, "Hate her or love her, she was the inly entertainment factor in the house. Sad to see her expelled. Let's hope she returns again." 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Best 5G mobile phones to buy under Rs 20,000
Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta flaunts her sexy curves in white bodycon dress on her Ibiza vacation
Miyawaki Forest and Maze Garden, new attractions at Statue of Unity: IN PICS
SS Rajamouli birthday: RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, blockbuster films made by Indian director
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Supreme Court orders early release of 6 Rajiv Gandhi murder convicts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.