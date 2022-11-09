Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam eliminated after hitting Shiv Thakare, fans demand her return

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

The most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has been thrown out of the controversial house after she gets into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare, says new media reports.

As per the ETimes report, the politician lost her cool and got into a physical fight with Shiv. However, this didn't go well with her fans who demanded her return as she was the most entertaining contestant.

#ArchanaGautamm is our hero....one woman show....

Sherni should come back...bb 16 mein maza hi nahi aayegaa https://t.co/YUn1kzRLxZ — Khushi vira (@Khushivira1) November 9, 2022

They evicted the most real & entertaining contestant of #BiggBoss

Shame on youuu makers#ArchanaGautamm #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Bigg Boss 16 (@BiggBossSlayer) November 9, 2022

No no please bring her back

We want Archana back #BringArchanaback

Apko bigg boss tab toh nhi dikhta jab Shiv or abdu Milke #ArchanaGautamm ko poke karte hai. Biased show @BiggBoss @archanagautamm @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/9zduIJFFGP — Rohan singh (@Rohansingh22446) November 9, 2022

Agreed!! Bhot entertainers dekhe but she was just so natural & her entertainment was not cheap like others. Feeling so bad for hershe was the only one who was unique and was not copying any xyz contestant.#ArchanaGautamm #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss November 9, 2022

They took to Twitter and started expressing their views. One of them wrote, "Shiv ko sabke upar personal Remarks dene ki aadat h If this is the story behind elimination then i think it's was needed. Itni biasness h ki self respect ki to baat ki hi ni jayegi "Show se upar apne aap ko rakhna chahiye " #ArchanaGautamm All the best #PriyAnkit."

The second one said, "Guys I think #ArchanaGautamm will be back just like kushal, priyank and others. #BiggBoss #BB16 #BiggBoss16 what u guys think?"

The third one said, "No no please Bring her back We want Archana back #BringArchanaback Apko bigg boss tab toh nhi dikhta jab Shiv or abdu Milke #ArchanaGautamm ko poke karte hai. Biased show."

The fourth person wrote, "They evicted the most real & entertaining contestant of #BiggBoss Shame on youuu makers. #ArchanaGautamm #BB16 #BiggBoss16." Another said, "Hate her or love her, she was the inly entertainment factor in the house. Sad to see her expelled. Let's hope she returns again."