Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam calls Priyanka Chaudhary dog, says 'chal kutton ki tarah mat bhok'

TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house with other contestants, got into a heated argument with the model and politician Archana Gautam in which the latter called her 'kutta' (dog) inside the `Bigg Boss 16` house.

It all started when Priyanka was helping with breakfast even though it was not her duty. She prepared Poha for Abdu Rozik which became spicy and he was not able to eat it. Archana poked Priyanka, saying, "Aap help kr rhe ho to poora kaam kro(If you are helping, do the complete work)."

She added, "You want to win the trophy but least be interested in work." Priyanka replied, "Even you take help of others." To this Archana retorted, "Chal kutton ki tarah mat bhok, mummy ki Kasam hai mai help nahi leti kabhi."(Don`t bark like dogs, swear on my mom, I never take anyone's help)

Priyanka got angry and said, "You are calling me a dog and why are you bringing family members in the conversation." Archana said, "What else I can call you?" This conversation led to a big fight and they exchanged harsh words.

Celebrity fashion designer and ex-Bigg Boss 3 contestant Rohit Verma made a strong comment about Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare and called him dogla (double faced), flipper, dhokebaaz` (cheater) and chalaak (clever) on the reality show Bigg Buzz.

He also revealed that all the contestants in the house are very boring and fake as they're following a pattern from the previous seasons. While talking to the host, Krushna Abhishek, he said, "Shiv is dogla and a double dholki, he tries to play politically correct all the time. His sole focus is the game, nothing else. He is not anybody`s true friend as I believe he can backstab all of them for the game.

"I have seen him flipping quite a few times. He fights with the contestants and then pleases them as well. His only policy is divide and rule. Although I do think that he has the qualities of a leader." He also spilled the beans about Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

He said, "All the contestants are very boring this season but Ankit is very hot, every girl needs a boy like Ankit, he's the perfect marriage material munda(boy). I like Archana (Gautam). She`s very entertaining but sometimes goes overboard and becomes annoying.

"Abdu (Rozik) is very cute, but I don`t know why housemates are not understanding that he`s a contestant, they need to treat hhim like one. (With inputs from IANS)