Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam breaks down after her ugly spat with MC Stan, netizens react

File Photo

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan's fight with Archana Gautam turned into an ugly verbal spat where the former abused the latter’s mother. Archana Gautam was seen crying after he fight with the rapper.

Archana called Shiv ‘phattu’ while he tags her ‘kaam chor’. It all started when Archana was speaking to Abdu and telling him, "You are the captain, please be fair". Abdu replied, "I checked everything, if you are feeling so bad then you go and clean the washroom."

Archana then asked MC Stan about his duty and ended up in a massive argument. Later, Stan decided to slap Archana Gautam but Shiv Thakare stopped him from doing that. Bigg Boss then called everyone outside and schools Archana and MC Stan. Archa was seen crying after her fight. Now netizens have reacted to their fight.

Yes #MCStan ko show se bahar jana chahiye because usko pta hai ki kush bolu ga gaali de hi bolu ik dum gaali daina band nahi kr skta but Salman sir ne bola gaali daina ka trika badlo woh ik dum nahi ho skta uski boli hi woh hai #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB16 @BeingSalmanKhan — Taran R b (@Binnertaranjeet) January 4, 2023

Jb inko nai nikal rhe jbki #MCStan #SumbulTouqueerKhan jana chah rhe apne, they don't want to stay. Toh #AnkitGupta ne ky bidaga tha bb ka? Inse toh zyda task and all meh involved tha bus sota tha jo sb sote. This is so unfair @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan — Manisha (@manishaaaa2) January 4, 2023

One of them wrote, “Jab Misogynist #MCStan ko ya toh. Bash kiya jayega ya evict for his behaviour. #ArchanaGautam #BiggBoss16.” The second one said, “sajid khan humesh #mcstan ki galti nikalta hai dono jagah mahan banta hai archana se bhi aur mcstan se bhi nikal fekho sajid khan ko.” The third one said, “#AbduRozik #SajidKhan #Mcstan did chori so many times but Bb ignore every time because they r mandli peopleBut when #TinaDatta stole bb have so much problem Shame on @BiggBoss for partiality.”

Staana im happy not only me many yesterday only felt that you realized where u went wrong which line . Bas staana wo ek hi line baaki kuch nahi galat . And us kachre keliye im happy u dint aplogize her she doesnt deserve it . Staana your gold yaar. #MCStan January 4, 2023

Kismat bhi humesha sach ke saath hoti hai thts y today in KISMAT TASK#MCStan nd #Sumbhultauqeerkhan got Cold drinks nd Tina Shreejita from paltan team got empty doors. #Kismarcinnection#MCStanArmy #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB16 @ColorsTV — Bol Fatafat (@BolFatafat) January 4, 2023

Sum telling Stan to apologize and take it out of his heart. They r having heart to heart. Bro/sis vibes. #SumbulTouqeerKhan #mcstan #sumstan #bb16 pic.twitter.com/uwvMIpaDHw — Jasmine (@Farheen00678982) January 4, 2023

The fourth one said, “Staana I'm happy not only me many yesterday only felt that you realized where u went wrong which line . Bas staana wo ek hi line baaki kuch nahi galat . And us kachre keliye im happy u dint aplogize her she doesnt deserve it . Staana your gold yaar. #MCStan”

The fifth one tweeted, “Staana im happy not only me many yesterday only felt that you realized where u went wrong which line . Bas staana wo ek hi line baaki kuch nahi galat . And us kachre keliye im happy u dint aplogize her she doesnt deserve it . Staana your gold yaar. #MCStan.”

Read|Bigg Boss 16: 'Evict Sajid Khan' trends as netizens are irked with filmmaker's 'overconfident' attitude