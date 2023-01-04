Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam breaks down after her ugly spat with MC Stan, netizens react

Netizens have reacted after Archana Gautam's verbal spat with MC Stan inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

File Photo

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan's fight with Archana Gautam turned into an ugly verbal spat where the former abused the latter’s mother. Archana Gautam was seen crying after he fight with the rapper.

Archana called Shiv ‘phattu’ while he tags her ‘kaam chor’. It all started when Archana was speaking to Abdu and telling him, "You are the captain, please be fair". Abdu replied, "I checked everything, if you are feeling so bad then you go and clean the washroom."

Archana then asked MC Stan about his duty and ended up in a massive argument. Later, Stan decided to slap Archana Gautam but Shiv Thakare stopped him from doing that. Bigg Boss then called everyone outside and schools Archana and MC Stan. Archa was seen crying after her fight. Now netizens have reacted to their fight.

One of them wrote, “Jab Misogynist #MCStan ko ya toh. Bash kiya jayega ya evict for his behaviour. #ArchanaGautam #BiggBoss16.” The second one said, “sajid khan humesh #mcstan ki galti nikalta hai dono jagah mahan banta hai archana se bhi aur mcstan se bhi nikal fekho sajid khan ko.”  The third one said, “#AbduRozik #SajidKhan #Mcstan did chori so many times but Bb ignore every time because they r mandli peopleBut when #TinaDatta stole bb have so much problem Shame on @BiggBoss for partiality.” 

The fourth one said, “Staana I'm happy not only me many yesterday only felt that you realized where u went wrong which line . Bas staana wo ek hi line baaki kuch nahi galat . And us kachre keliye im happy u dint aplogize her she doesnt deserve it . Staana your gold yaar. #MCStan”

The fifth one tweeted, “Staana im happy not only me many yesterday only felt that you realized where u went wrong which line . Bas staana wo ek hi line baaki kuch nahi galat . And us kachre keliye im happy u dint aplogize her she doesnt deserve it . Staana your gold yaar. #MCStan.” 

