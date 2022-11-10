Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam begs Shiv Thakare after he decides to eliminate her

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 Witter Updates: Abdu Rozik, who has been winning hearts ever since he entered Salman Khan’s show and was the only captain who hasn’t been fired by the master of the house after a week, lost his captaincy on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Shiv was heard telling everyone that Archana gets provoked by talking about her party, her didi. He went to Archana and talked about her political party while having an argument with her. It all started with Tina Datta looking for tissue papers to be kept in the bathroom area for hygiene purposes.

This is so cheap and pre-planned by shiv

Not expected from you #ShivThakare https://t.co/sRFnq5w8pG — Prem (@Prem698588211) November 10, 2022

She got annoyed with Archana, who had hidden them in the kitchen and her bedroom. Known to be possessive about the kitchen space, Archana faced flak for keeping most of the tissue paper boxes to herself and Shiv intervenes in the matter. Not prepared to apologize for usurping the tissue papers, Archana warned him to stay out of the mudda.

In a shocking move, Shiv makes personal remarks and Archana retaliates. Later, she was seen begging Shiv to give her one chance to stay inside the house. She even told that, she ad no intention to hurt him. However, Shiv decided to eliminate her from the house. Archana go really upset and emotinal, she was heard crying in the bathroom.

Meanwhile, Disappointed at the lost opportunity to continue being captain, Abdu went to the captain's room and began moving his luggage to his original room. While many contestants such as Sajid, Tina, Shalin, and Shiv tried cheering him up, Abdu indulged in self-appraisal and said, "I'm very happy Bigg Boss not making me fired bro. I'm the best captain in this Bigg Boss house."

Now, as per the media reports, Archana Gautam is set to make a re-entry to the show. According to a source close to IANS, makers are trying to get Archana Gautam back, however, it is unclear if Salman Khan will reintroduce her or if will she make re-entry over the weekend