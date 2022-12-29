Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam abuses Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife, tells Vikkas Manaktala 'tu baap bhi nahi ban skta'

File Photo

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, fans witnessed old fights with a new fervour escalating the drama to a whole new level with personal remarks being exchanged among housemates. Vikkas Manaktala and Archana Gautam’s big fight resulted in hot water spilling all over the kitchen.

The altercation heats up with Archana commanding Vikkas to not bark like a dog. Vikkas retorts that she should say the same thing to her father. Hearing this, Archana said, “tu toh baap bhi nahi ban skta.” Later, Vikkas was heard telling that his wife suffered a miscarriage and he shared this with Archana and she used this against him while fighting.

In the middle of this ongoing fight, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana have an argument over the former's claim that the latter prepared an insufficient amount of sabzi for all the housemates. Shalin intervenes in the fight and makes Priyanka understand that there is no sense in revisiting the mudda because Archana is petty.

Enraged at the remark, Archana lands a blow by saying that Shalin is obviously talking about his ex-wife. Hearing this, Shalin lost his cool and asked Bigg Boss to open the door as he wants to walk out. Shalin was seen crying as he thought it was an insult to his ex-wife.

Earlier, Shalin Bhanot's former wife and actress Dalljiet Kaur penned a heartfelt note for the actor after seeing a video of him tearing up after seeing a letter he got from his family in the show.

Dalljiet took to Instagram to share a video of Shalin when he was at his emotional best on receiving the letter and wrote a heartwarming text to extend her support. She wrote, Shalin, I've not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart.

Dalljiet is known for her work in Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Kaala Teeka. She participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13. While working in Kulvaddhu, she met Shalin, whom she married in 2009. The couple was blessed with a son in 2014. In 2015, she filed for divorce over domestic violence.

